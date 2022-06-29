Women En Blanc Honors Brunch slated for 2022 Essence Festival

Leading women corporate executives and entrepreneurs to be honored at the New Orleans Board of Trade

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITEST STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insights Marketing & Promotions will host the 3rd annual Women En Blanc Honors to celebrate Black women in leadership including; Business, Sports, Champion, Community, Impact and Technology. The event will be hosted by Nedra Dickson, Global Supplier Diversity and Sustainability Lead; Accenture and Candace Waterman, President and CEO, Women in Public Policy (WIPP). The Honors is presented by Smirnoff and powered by American Family Insurance, Sysco, Accenture, and Shea Moisture.



“We are honored to bring this event back to the Essence Festival. Insights is committed to celebrating Black excellence especially as it relates to supporting Black women in leadership,” says Keshia Walker, President of Insights Marketing. The event will open with a Special salute & Impact award by Women of the Crown Act Co- founders; Adjoa B. Asamoah (CEO, ABA Consulting Group), Kelli Richardson Lawson (Founder & CEO, Joy Collective, President & COO),Orlena Nwokah Blanchard (Joy Collective President & COO) and Esi Eggleston Bracey (CEO, Unilever North & President, Unilever Personal Care.) Honorees for the luncheon include: Davina Mackey, PlayStation, Director of Support Services & Operations; Jasmine Crowe, Goodr, Owner & Founder; Natalie White, LA Sparks SVP, Elicia Azali, American Family Insurance, CMO; Dr. Jessica B. Harris, Chef & Black Author and Cara Sabin, Sundial Brands, CEO.



“The Essence Festival has created a reputation for being the annual meeting place for Black women to gather, socialize and celebrate one another. The weekend is the perfect backdrop for Women En Blanc. We know the country is aware of the contributions Black women have consistently made in numerous areas of business,

entertainment, and creativity; but it’s important for us to celebrate our own and to show the younger generation what is possible through hard work and a commitment to excellence,” Walker says.



Women En Blanc guests are encouraged to dress in all-white and will be serenaded by SLAYED Melodies Female Band along with several other surprises including celebrity guests and influencers. The event will be held at the New Orleans Board of Trade located at 316 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130.



About Insights Marketing & Promotions

Based in Atlanta, Insights has created and executed events all around the country specifically during notable properties such as NFL Super Bowls, NBA All Star Weekends, the Kentucky Derby, Essence Music Festival and a myriad of other highly attended events. Insights specializes in corporate sports marketing, promotions and special activations catering to the urban and professional consumer segments and boasts marketing managers in 33 cities throughout the United States.



