Partnership Financial Credit Union Ranked One of the Best Performing U.S. Credit Unions
We’re honored to be one of the best performing U.S. credit unions, this is a team effort at PFCU and we could not be where we are today without the determination of our staff, board, and members.”MORTON GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morton Grove based Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) has ranked as one of the best-performing U.S. credit unions for 2021. S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked PFCU at #22 in the country and #3 in Illinois. The rankings were based on returns, growth, and efficiency, but also places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.
“We’re honored to be one of the best performing U.S. credit unions,” said CEO Mary Ann Pusateri. “This is a team effort at PFCU and we could not be where we are today without the determination of our staff, board, and members. Our slogan is Our Most Important Partner Is You, meaning that taking care of our members is our top priority. It’s why we exist. That, along with embracing the credit union philosophy of People Helping People, is what makes PFCU special. We’re grateful to be recognized for our efforts.”
S&P Global Market Intelligence released its annual rankings for best-performing community banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion, community banks with assets below $3 billion, top-performing credit unions, and top-performing U.S. public banks with more than $10 billion in total assets. S&P Global Market Intelligence is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets.
“Banks and credit unions support our country’s economic growth and stability which has been critical over the last year. Small business continues to drive the American economy and community banks and credit unions make up the engine that drives small business,” said Jimmy Pittenger, Senior Director of Financial Institutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
PFCU is a member-owned financial institution that is open to the community with offices in Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston, Franklin Park, Glenview, Morton Grove, and River Grove at Triton College. PFCU was formed in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions merged. With origins dating back to 1941, PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personal relationships with members while delivering the best possible financial products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri’s long tenure of over 33 years, PFCU has many team members with 20-plus years of service. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org.
