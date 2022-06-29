Charitable Gaming Grants Support Volunteer Based Organizations Across The Province

CANADA, June 29 - Released on June 29, 2022

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) is providing approximately $2.2 million in charitable gaming grants to close to 1,000 groups and organizations across the province, including in the Buffalo Narrows and surrounding area, where $62,864 was provided.

"Volunteers and the local charitable organizations provide strength and vitality to Saskatchewan communities," Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Lori Carr said. "Charitable gaming grants recognize the efforts these groups and organizations make to better their community by providing additional financial support."

Among the grants provided during the most recent quarter: Yorkton and surrounding area received: $217,499; Humboldt and surrounding area received: $128,313; Estevan/Weyburn and surrounding area received: $102,609; Moose Jaw and surrounding area received: $91,820; and North Battleford and surrounding area received: $70,232.

Charitable gaming includes bingos, raffles, breakopen tickets, Texas Hold'em poker and Monte Carlo events licensed by SLGA. The quarterly grants are based on 25 per cent of net proceeds raised by groups and organizations through these activities. Charitable gaming reports submitted by the groups are used by SLGA to calculate the grants and are paid out on a bi-weekly basis each quarter.

