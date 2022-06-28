Submit Release
Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in July

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 27,990 trout in the 10-12 inch range at the following locations in July.

LOCATION

WEEK STOCKED

# OF TROUT

Alturas Lake

July 18-22

1,740

Blue Mountain Meadow Pond

July 4-8

300

Hyde Creek Pond

July 11-15

200

Iron Lake

July 18-July 22

1,000

Josephus lakes, Upper & Lower

July 22-25

800

Kid’s Creek Pond

July 11-15 & July 25-29

550 total

Mosquito Flat Reservoir

July 4-8

1,000

Perkins Lake

July 4-8

300

Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole)

July 4-8, July 11-15, July 18-22 & July 25-29

13,400 total

Sawtooth Kids Pond

July 4-8 & July 18-22

400 total

Squaw Creek Pond

July 4-8

300

Stanley Lake

July 18-22

4,200

Valley Creek

July 4-8, July 11-15, July 18-22 & July 25-29

2,000 total

Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds

July 4-8 & July 18-22                 June 27-July 1

1,800 total

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on conditions.  Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.  If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs and more.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

