Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in July

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 27,990 trout in the 10-12 inch range at the following locations in July.

LOCATION WEEK STOCKED # OF TROUT Alturas Lake July 18-22 1,740 Blue Mountain Meadow Pond July 4-8 300 Hyde Creek Pond July 11-15 200 Iron Lake July 18-July 22 1,000 Josephus lakes, Upper & Lower July 22-25 800 Kid’s Creek Pond July 11-15 & July 25-29 550 total Mosquito Flat Reservoir July 4-8 1,000 Perkins Lake July 4-8 300 Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole) July 4-8, July 11-15, July 18-22 & July 25-29 13,400 total Sawtooth Kids Pond July 4-8 & July 18-22 400 total Squaw Creek Pond July 4-8 300 Stanley Lake July 18-22 4,200 Valley Creek July 4-8, July 11-15, July 18-22 & July 25-29 2,000 total Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds July 4-8 & July 18-22 June 27-July 1 1,800 total

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on conditions. Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs and more.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.