Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,378 in the last 365 days.

We Hear You: Blue Alerts & Your Frustration Around Audible Notifications

Our goal at the Tennessee Bureau Investigation is always to protect and serve our great state. One way we do that, when there is a direct danger to the public, is by using a network of partners to disseminate information as quickly as possible. 

In AMBER and Blue Alerts, TBI uses TDOT road signs, lottery displays, our social media platforms, and relationships with media outlets across the state. 

We also use services provided by the National Association for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) to deliver information to cellular devices in AMBER and Blue alerts, respectively. 

We’ve heard your frustration – loud and clear – about receiving multiple alerts on your mobile devices when two Blue Alerts were issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Some people received audible notifications overnight, many hours after the actual Blue Alerts were issued and resolved.  

That’s frustrating and inconvenient, for all of us. And for that, we apologize. 

We’ve talked with our partners, and here’s what we’ve learned: The emergency message regarding each Blue Alert was sent one time, in each case. 

So why did some users receive the audible notifications multiple times, hours later, or not at all?  

Unfortunately, there is no one easy answer. Instead, it can rely on any number of factors, for each individual cell user, to include: 

  • Your particular cellular service provider 
  • Your movement in and out of state 
  • Your movement across cell tower coverage areas 
  • If you power your device on and off 
  • If you shift in and out of airplane mode  
  • Your signal strength at any particular time 
  • Software and Wi-Fi settings

While this is certainly not ideal, it’s a function of the technical system in place, not the misstep of any single person or agency. Still, we routinely review our actions in these types of critical incidents, after the fact, and a vital part of that work weighs the public’s feedback. We’ve heard your frustration about this week’s alerts and your hopes for a more efficient, timely, and informative alert system.  

Those are our priorities, too. 

We will continue to sharpen our system, with your feedback, as these situations demand our best efforts for the sake of the safety of our state’s communities and its people. 

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

We Hear You: Blue Alerts & Your Frustration Around Audible Notifications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.