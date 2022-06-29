Angela DiMarco & The Uniquely U Group Leading with “extra education” and backed by a supportive, virtual community.
Angela DiMarco & The Uniquely U Group Leading with “extra education” and backed by a supportive, virtual community.
Angela DiMarco, Founder and CEO of The Uniquely U.Group, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
ABOUT The Uniquely U.Group
Uniquely U. is an online “extra education” and networking resource dedicated to serving anyone who wishes to know themselves better. We at Uniquely U. are creating a supportive community of people who are authentically themselves, lifting each other up to thrive and excel at work, life and happiness.
Our community is made up of people you might start chatting with in a coffee shop or know from a church group. Friends of friends from all walks of life.
Our common thread is kindness and being open to discovering new things. From rough around the edges to shy to enlightened, we're commonly and passionately driven to learn, teach and connect. Seekers, dreamers, make-it-happeners. We inspire and lift each other up - ALWAYS up!
Angela DiMarco joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Angela DiMarco discusses the newest offerings of The Uniquely U.Group, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Angela DiMarco joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Angela DiMarco was amazing. The success of The Uniquely U.Group is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Angela DiMarco on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like The Uniquely U.Group. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Angela DiMarco who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Angela DiMarco”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
