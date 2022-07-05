Democracy Works Announces Election of New Board Members

Members of the Democracy Works Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Democracy Works is pleased to announce the appointment of Hayley Berlent and Michael Carrillo to its Board of Directors.

“Democracy Works is excited to welcome Hayley Berlent and Michael Carrillo to our Board of Directors. Their respective expertise, mission alignment, and commitment will enable Democracy Works to help America vote in the 2022 midterm election cycle and beyond.” –Namita Khasat, Board Chair

Democracy Works is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization on a mission to help America vote by building tools and technology for voters and election officials alike. Through formal partnerships with states, nonprofits, college campuses, and corporations, Democracy Works aims to increase voter access and turnout. Over the last decade, their offerings have expanded beyond their flagship tool TurboVote to include the Voting Information Project, How to Vote, Ballot Scout, ElectionMail.org, and the Civic Alliance.

Hayley Berlent is Founder and CEO of the Additive Agency (Additive), a brand transformation consultancy that works in partnership with nonprofits, NGOs, social enterprises, universities, and other purpose-driven organizations to transform conversations, causes, cultures, and communities for good. Under the banner of Additive, Hayley and team have developed brand strategies, stories, and experiences for clients as diverse as the City of Memphis, Harlem Children’s Zone, The Jed Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Syracuse University, and World Wildlife Fund, among others.

Prior to founding Additive, Hayley led large-scale brand transformation efforts at Siegel+Gale for clients such as the YMCA of the USA, Aetna, Memorial Sloan Kettering, and Rotary International. In addition to managing Additive, Hayley serves on the board of the Tyler Clementi Foundation, the community engagement board committee of the Prospect Park Alliance, and teaches a graduate class on purpose-driven communications at Columbia University.

“I’m humbled and honored to serve on the board of Democracy Works and work toward a future where every one of us has access to the education, tools, and support necessary to make our voice heard.” - Hayley Berlent

Michael Carrillo is the managing partner of Barnes & Thornburg LLP’s Chicago office, where he provides counsel for IP and other vital business law matters for established and emerging companies alike. Carrillo has also represented large financial and lending institutions in preparing and negotiating licenses for online banking software and technology. Given his deep experience, Michael is keenly aware of the challenges companies face when managing critical intellectual property and business operations.

Carrillo is listed among The Best Lawyers in America and the World Trademark Review 1000. Michael is also active in his community, serving on the Hispanic Lawyer Scholarship Fund of Illinois’ Board of Trustees, and as a member of the Economic Club of Chicago.

“I’m thrilled to join the board of Democracy Works and continue growing its mission to help every American vote. I’ve seen firsthand over the last three decades how our democracy thrives on both strong turnout and universal access to high-quality data on how and where to vote. Having this opportunity to use my experience and background to give back feels as much an honor as a duty.” – Michael Carrillo

Learn more about Democracy Works’ mission, election products, and voting resources at www.democracy.works