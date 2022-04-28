Luis Lozada Named CEO Of Nonpartisan Civic Tech Nonprofit Democracy Works

Democracy Works is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Lozada as CEO, effective April 20, 2022.

NEW YORK, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Democracy Works is pleased to announce the appointment of Luis Lozada as CEO, effective April 20, 2022.

Luis joined Democracy Works as General Counsel in August 2020. Democracy Works’ Board of Directors selected Luis to assume the role of Interim CEO in December 2021. Since joining the organization, he has demonstrated unfaltering dedication to our mission and the organization.

“Luis has a specific and uniquely relevant professional background with leadership positions and experience in nonprofit operations, technology management, data commercialization, and organizational renewal. In addition, Luis’ intimate knowledge of our organization and the short and long-term challenges ahead will help us move forward with the necessary urgency.” - Board of Directors, Democracy Works

Democracy Works is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization on a mission to help America vote by building tools and technology for voters and election officials alike. Through formal partnerships with states, nonprofits, college campuses, and corporations, Democracy Works aims to increase voter access and voter turnout. Over the last decade, their offerings have expanded beyond their flagship tool TurboVote to include the Voting Information Project, How to Vote, Ballot Scout, ElectionMail.org, and the Civic Alliance.

“We know that in order for our democracy to work well, we have to work at it. I’m truly humbled by how team members at all levels of the organization have stepped up to meet the demands of this moment. Democracy Works is eager and ready to match the gravity of the 2022 cycle with the strength of our tools. ​​As Democracy Works’ new CEO, I want to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to ensuring every voter can confidently and consistently participate in our elections.” - Luis Lozada, CEO, Democracy Works

After an extensive nationwide search for the organization’s next leader, the Democracy Works Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint Luis Lozada to shepherd the organization as CEO. Democracy Works is grateful for the hard work of the CEO Search Committee and is excited to usher in this new era under Luis’ leadership.

“I’m excited for Luis to lead the organization forward in this incredibly important time for our democracy. His exceptional background in technology and nonprofit leadership, and his deep passion for improving our civic infrastructure make him a great choice to lead our outstanding team.” - Seth Flaxman, Co-Founder and Former CEO, Democracy Works

Democracy Works remains staunchly committed to helping America vote no matter what, through the 2022 election cycle and beyond.