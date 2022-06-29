Oregon Personal Injury Firm Shlesinger & deVilleneuve Expands to Portland, OR
The attorneys of Shlesinger & deVilleneuve now offer personal injury representation to clients in the Portland, Oregon, area.PORTLAND, OR, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shlesinger & deVilleneuve has represented clients in Oregon from the firm's home offices in Eugene, Medford and Roseburg. Today, it formally announced that it is actively expanding to the Portland area. According to a Shlesinger & deVilleneuve representative, "clients in the Portland area now have access to one of the region’s most accomplished personal injury firms—a firm with a record of successful outcomes for many past clients in a wide variety of complex cases. In addition, we are committed to client-focused representation, which allows us to provide compassionate and responsive counsel that meets each client's unique needs."
Personal injury cases often entail more complex legal statutes than participants expect, and legal representation is often required for handling these issues appropriately. A personal injury attorney guides their client in building a case, filing it through the court (when necessary), and securing a resolution through a private settlement or jury trial.
The team at Shlesinger & deVilleneuve has years of experience representing Oregon clients in various personal injury claims. The firm specializes in serious personal injury cases, including injuries that result in permanent disabilities and substantial damages.
The Shlesinger & deVilleneuve representative points out that, "our attorneys take time to learn as much as possible about each client's unique circumstances, helping them develop comprehensive legal strategies for maximizing their recovery. We help each client understand the procedures and rules of their cases, so there are no unexpected complications or controversies as a case unfolds."
Attorneys and support staff routinely assist clients in gathering the evidence and materials they need to prove liability for their personal injuries and establish their harms and damages.
Shlesinger & deVilleneuve now represents Portland, OR clients in work-related injury cases as well. According to the representative, "our team has experience representing workers' compensation cases and assisting injured workers in exploring further options for legal recourse. All employers in Oregon must carry workers' compensation insurance, but these benefits are often insufficient to fully cover the damages of a serious work-related injury." In every workers' compensation case, the firm reports that its goal is to help clients maximize their recovery to the fullest extent possible under Oregon state laws.
Shlesinger & deVilleneuve states that many people who suffer personal injuries from various causes in Oregon are unaware of their options for legal recourse, or they assume legal representation is out of reach due to the anticipated high cost of legal fees. The representative says, "we understand this concern and accept personal injury cases on a contingency fee basis. With this billing arrangement, the client pays nothing upfront and only pays legal fees once and only if we win their case."
The contingency fee is a predetermined percentage of the client's final case award. According to the firm, this arrangement makes legal representation more accessible to those who need it most, especially when they are already struggling with extensive damages, including medical expenses, lost income, and property damage.
According to its website, Shlesinger & deVilleneuve helps each client develop a unique strategy for navigating personal injury claims as efficiently as possible while aiming to maximize the final case awards. Many personal injury cases in Portland conclude in settlement, with the parties involved privately negotiating a mutually agreeable resolution to the case. However, when settlement isn't possible, or a defendant denies liability, the firm says it is always prepared to fight and will represent their personal injury client through extensive litigation, helping them prepare for depositions, examinations, courtroom appearances and compliance with the strict procedural demands of the court.
About Shlesinger & deVilleneuve: The attorneys at Shlesinger & deVilleneuve have decades of professional experience handling a wide range of personal injury claims, workers' compensation cases, and complex civil claims on behalf of clients in Oregon. Based in Eugene, Shlesinger & deVilleneuve now provides personal injury representation to Portland-area clients, bringing the team's reputation for positive client outcomes to a broader client base.
Review: " Itzik Shlesinger and his team helped me through my car accident case effortlessly and painlessly. I really appreciated everything Liz and Itzik did to make sure I was getting the physical therapy and help I needed to recover. They cared about me as a person, not just another case. Very professional but human too! That’s hard to come by in this world sometimes. I am grateful for everything they did. I recommend them constantly and will continue to do so!” — Isabel Chavez Paulus
