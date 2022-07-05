Submit Release
Polygon Makes Investment in Stable Cryptocurrency Checkout & Payment Protocol Data Mynt

The investment streamlines adoption for Data Mynt’s stable crypto checkout & payment protocol on the Polygon network for merchants and metaverse builders.

This is the next step of a partnership between two teams united in the belief that better decentralized commerce and payments options accessible to every merchant and metaverse builder is a necessity.”
— Alex Christian, Data Mynt CEO
OAKLAND, CA, US, July 5, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, decentralized commerce, stable crypto checkout & payment protocol Data Mynt announced a strategic investment from Polygon. The two parties will focus on lowering the entry barriers of entry and mass adoption of decentralized commerce, stable crypto checkout and payments that improves on existing payment experiences for consumers and merchants.

In February, Data Mynt successfully integrated with Polygon. The integration aimed to improve crypto checkout and payments experience in person via Data Mynt mobile Point of Sale app (live on iOS App Store & Android Google Play Store) and online globally.

In the near future, Data Mynt will bring its native token to Polygon.

In addition to Polygon, Data Mynt supports Ethereum Mainnet, Bitcoin, Lightnin Network, and Binance Smart Chain (BNB).

Alex Christian, Data Mynt CEO, marks this strategic investment from the industry giant as “This is the next step of a partnership between two teams united in the belief that better decentralized commerce and payments options accessible to every merchant and metaverse builder is a necessity.”

Polygon joins other notable Data Mynt investors including Coinbase Ventures, Startup Haven Ventures, and AngelList.

Click here to learn more about Data Mynt’s stable crypto checkout and payment protocol.

About Data Mynt
Data Mynt is the leading stable decentralized commerce, payment and checkout protocol. It offers partners and merchants an omnichannel approach to accepting crypto payments from any wallet free from crypto volatility and the risks and costs of traditional payment methods. The Data Mynt crypto checkout payment solution is designed to streamline implementation via mobile Point of Sale, API, branded web page, and iFrame, while consistently delivering a seamless customer experience for over 100 merchants globally.

About Polygon
Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

