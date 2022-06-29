Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Remembrance Of The Yarnell 19

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, June 30, 2022, in honor of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives that day protecting fellow Arizonans from the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013. The Governor released the following statement:

“Nine years ago, Arizona witnessed one of the most tragic wildfires in our state’s history. Nineteen brave firefighters lost their lives in a valiant effort to protect our communities. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“The heroic Yarnell 19 knew the dangers of the job, and yet still put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of others and abide by their duty and commitment to our state. This week we remember them, and send our thoughts and prayers to their families and loved ones who cared about them deeply.

"We also honor the firefighters who are currently fighting wildfires across the state. We are grateful for the bravery you put on display every day to defend the lives of Arizonans.”