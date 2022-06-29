Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,348 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Remembrance Of The Yarnell 19

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, June 30, 2022, in honor of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives that day protecting fellow Arizonans from the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013. The Governor released the following statement:

“Nine years ago, Arizona witnessed one of the most tragic wildfires in our state’s history. Nineteen brave firefighters lost their lives in a valiant effort to protect our communities. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“The heroic Yarnell 19 knew the dangers of the job, and yet still put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of others and abide by their duty and commitment to our state. This week we remember them, and send our thoughts and prayers to their families and loved ones who cared about them deeply.

"We also honor the firefighters who are currently fighting wildfires across the state. We are grateful for the bravery you put on display every day to defend the lives of Arizonans.”

You just read:

Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Remembrance Of The Yarnell 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.