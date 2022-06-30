Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,526 in the last 365 days.

BuyingTeams Offers Free Business Tool for Bank and Corporate Collaboration

The company helps businesses identify areas of opportunity to improve relationships and streamline processes with their banks

Our goal is to equip decision makers at companies with important information and actionable data to improve collaboration and negotiations with their banks.”
— Daniel Lapp, CTO and founder of BuyingTeams
VæRLøSE, DENMARK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyingTeams, a fintech company innovating feedback and collaboration between banks and business customers, has unveiled BuyingTeams Business, a free platform for businesses to gather insights into banking services, bank performance, as well as employees’ perception and satisfaction with banks. The BuyingTeams Business digital collaboration platform collects and analyzes data, tracks the service performance of their banks, and provides expert insights to help maintain a market edge.

BuyingTeams is comprised of the best and brightest minds in the industry, including three founders with more than 50 years of corporate banking knowledge working closely in the customer experience space. The team takes their invaluable expertise and helps businesses improve their knowledge of the customer experience feedback loop and how to implement actionable insights to improve operations.

Traditionally, banks have gathered feedback from businesses by phone or email just once annually, providing little to no value back to the business. BuyingTeams is disrupting and innovating this process to provide value for both the business and the bank.

“Our goal is to equip decision makers at companies with important information and actionable data to improve collaboration and negotiations with their banks,” said Daniel Lapp, CTO and founder of BuyingTeams. “We know what it’s like to feel like you just wasted 45 minutes on an anonymous phone survey about your bank, and receive nothing in return to improve the relationship. BuyingTeams Business was created to put businesses back in the driver’s seat and allow them to add feedback and rate their experiences with banks across all countries.”

Through the platform, banks also receive real-time data on their customers, with the possibility to integrate it into CRM and BI systems.

For more information on BuyingTeams or to schedule a free business introductory meeting, visit https://buyingteams.com.
 
About BuyingTeams
Founded in 2021, BuyingTeams is a Denmark-based fintech company that provides a platform for businesses and banks to collaborate, share feedback and improve customer relations. The BuyingTeams Business tool is free to businesses and offers actionable data and feedback opportunities to enhance operations with their banks. For more information, visit https://buyingteams.com.

###

Daniel Lapp
BuyingTeams
+45 40484389
daniel.lapp@buyingteams.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

BuyingTeams Offers Free Business Tool for Bank and Corporate Collaboration

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.