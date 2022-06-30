BuyingTeams Offers Free Business Tool for Bank and Corporate Collaboration
The company helps businesses identify areas of opportunity to improve relationships and streamline processes with their banks
Our goal is to equip decision makers at companies with important information and actionable data to improve collaboration and negotiations with their banks.”VæRLøSE, DENMARK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyingTeams, a fintech company innovating feedback and collaboration between banks and business customers, has unveiled BuyingTeams Business, a free platform for businesses to gather insights into banking services, bank performance, as well as employees’ perception and satisfaction with banks. The BuyingTeams Business digital collaboration platform collects and analyzes data, tracks the service performance of their banks, and provides expert insights to help maintain a market edge.
— Daniel Lapp, CTO and founder of BuyingTeams
BuyingTeams is comprised of the best and brightest minds in the industry, including three founders with more than 50 years of corporate banking knowledge working closely in the customer experience space. The team takes their invaluable expertise and helps businesses improve their knowledge of the customer experience feedback loop and how to implement actionable insights to improve operations.
Traditionally, banks have gathered feedback from businesses by phone or email just once annually, providing little to no value back to the business. BuyingTeams is disrupting and innovating this process to provide value for both the business and the bank.
“Our goal is to equip decision makers at companies with important information and actionable data to improve collaboration and negotiations with their banks,” said Daniel Lapp, CTO and founder of BuyingTeams. “We know what it’s like to feel like you just wasted 45 minutes on an anonymous phone survey about your bank, and receive nothing in return to improve the relationship. BuyingTeams Business was created to put businesses back in the driver’s seat and allow them to add feedback and rate their experiences with banks across all countries.”
Through the platform, banks also receive real-time data on their customers, with the possibility to integrate it into CRM and BI systems.
For more information on BuyingTeams or to schedule a free business introductory meeting, visit https://buyingteams.com.
About BuyingTeams
Founded in 2021, BuyingTeams is a Denmark-based fintech company that provides a platform for businesses and banks to collaborate, share feedback and improve customer relations. The BuyingTeams Business tool is free to businesses and offers actionable data and feedback opportunities to enhance operations with their banks. For more information, visit https://buyingteams.com.
