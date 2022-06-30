LOCMAN celebrating its 36th year of uninterrupted activity, created a sensation at the recent JCK Show in Las Vegas
“This past JCK Show was a great success for the LOCMAN brand, and it confirmed that "Made in Italy" will always be respected and appreciated in the American market.”NEW YORK, NY, 10162, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOCMAN celebrating its 36th year of uninterrupted activity, created a sensation at the recent JCK Show in Las Vegas, held June 10th -13th, 2022, at the Venetian Hotel. The renowned Italian watch brand, founded in 1986, chose the largest watch and jewelry show in North America to introduce its two limited editions Montecristo OISA 1937 models, all examples of watchmaking excellence, and the first line of mechanical watches, all made in Italy.
LOCMAN was in full display with its unique Italian flair, with its timepieces featuring the Italian tricolor flag at 6 o'clock and the proud label "Made in Italy." The LOCMAN booth was packed and is pleased to announce numerous new retail locations throughout the USA, Canada, and the Caribbean region.
“This past JCK Show was a great success for the LOCMAN brand, and it confirmed that "Made in Italy" will always be respected and appreciated.
Historically speaking, the American market has been one of the most important ones for LOCMAN. It offers unlimited opportunities and rewarding and tangible results if developed with consistent hard work, well-planned strategies, and reliable partnerships. “Marco Mantovani, President LOCMAN
The most acclaimed collection was the Montecristo, which is the one that best represents LOCMAN. Named after a legendary island in the Tuscan archipelago, it fully embodies the spirit of the company born on the Island of Elba. Launched in 2009 with the Montecristo Classic, this collection immediately impacted the market thanks to its strong and highly distinctive design with a comprehensive case patented by LOCMAN featuring a flat crystal and the typical three-bar lugs. In addition, the self-winding caliber that drives it (chronograph or three-hand) is the fruit of structured research by the LOCMAN technicians at the “Scuola Italiana di Orologeria” (Italian School of Watchmaking).
Among the Montecristo family, the highlights at the Vegas Show were the two Montecristo OISA 1937 – Cinque Ponti – Manual winding mechanical movement, limited edition series all Made 100% in Italy.
The Stealth 300 MT Automatic and Chronograph were appreciated among watch lovers of 46mm cases. In addition, the Mare 300mt automatic and the newly launched Mare 300mt Chrono were included in every single order at the show. Finally, the new "Island" watch project was presented as customizable limited-edition series for each retail partner.
While a potential shift in buying habits of other luxury goods may occur as economic inflation continues, the demand for watches doesn't appear to shift, especially among buyers and retailers wanting to display new brands. Instead, the traditional "luxury" price bracket of $5,000 to $10,000 may see some buyers move towards the $1,000 to $3,000 range, a niche that LOCMAN fills with its innovative technology, outstanding design, and superlative quality.
Today LOCMAN's headquarters look out over Marina di Campo's harbor; watchmakers enjoy sea views. At the same time, they work, and all watches are shipped to dealers and customers worldwide from the island of Elba. In this most picturesque part of the Mediterranean, there are three mono-brand LOCMAN boutiques. Additional LOCMAN stores in mainland Italy are located in Florence and Milan, with other mono-brand boutiques in Tokyo, Japan, and the Caribbean Islands of Antigua.
