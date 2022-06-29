Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,353 in the last 365 days.

MDA Assistant State Veterinarian Retires

Dr. Nancy Jo Chapman Recognized  for Service

SALISBURY, MD (June 28, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture honored Assistant State Veterinarian Dr. Nancy Jo Chapman at a retirement party recognizing her 15 years of state service. Dr. Chapman started with the Department in 2009 as Assistant Chief of Animal Health for Operations and the regional veterinarian for southern Maryland before eventually becoming Assistant State Veterinarian. Dr. Chapman also briefly served as acting State Veterinarian prior to Dr. Michael Odian’s appointment in that position.   

“Dr. Jo has tirelessly provided outstanding service and care to the animals of the Maryland ag industry,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Her contributions to our animal health programs are immeasurable. I wish her nothing but the best as she enters retirement.” 

Dr. Chapman’s commitment to the mission of the Animal Health program has resulted in significant contributions to veterinary diagnostic laboratory services and the animal agriculture industry.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

You just read:

MDA Assistant State Veterinarian Retires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.