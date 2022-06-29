MDA Assistant State Veterinarian Retires

June 29, 2022

Dr. Nancy Jo Chapman Recognized for Service

SALISBURY, MD (June 28, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture honored Assistant State Veterinarian Dr. Nancy Jo Chapman at a retirement party recognizing her 15 years of state service. Dr. Chapman started with the Department in 2009 as Assistant Chief of Animal Health for Operations and the regional veterinarian for southern Maryland before eventually becoming Assistant State Veterinarian. Dr. Chapman also briefly served as acting State Veterinarian prior to Dr. Michael Odian’s appointment in that position.

“Dr. Jo has tirelessly provided outstanding service and care to the animals of the Maryland ag industry,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Her contributions to our animal health programs are immeasurable. I wish her nothing but the best as she enters retirement.”

Dr. Chapman’s commitment to the mission of the Animal Health program has resulted in significant contributions to veterinary diagnostic laboratory services and the animal agriculture industry.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept