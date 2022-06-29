Xenon arc Unveils New Brand Identity as the Company Embarks on its Next Phase of Innovation and Tech-Enabled Growth

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xenon arc, a global managed service provider that is transforming the way materials producers go-to-market, revealed a new brand identity that represents the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation. Xenon arc also recast its vision to broaden the definition of value for clients, partners, and team.

The new visual style and logo demonstrates the company’s data-driven, customer-first philosophy through the deployment of multi-channel customer engagement solutions while aiming to reflect Xenon arc’s commitment to sustainability and dynamic philosophical approach.

“Our purpose is to extend the reach and improve the experience of our clients’ brands by increasing intimacy across historically underserved customer segments in the food & beverage, industrial, and chemical industries,” said Paul Warburg, President & CEO of Xenon arc. “Our new brand embodies our strengthened commitment to our business model and directly speaks to our organizational purpose. From a business model perspective, the iconography represents the intersection of the uniqueness of our clients, the customers we service on their behalf, our leading-edge technology, and those responsible for the delivery of our value proposition – our people.”

Mr. Warburg continued, “Digging deeper, we believe the imagery appropriately reflects our cultural pillars behind our track-record of success, namely: our unwavering investment in the greatness of our people, the leveraging of individual strengths for the betterment of the team, deliberately engaging in small actions to drive outsized outcomes for all stakeholders, and adopting and promoting social responsibility. We are a team of tremendous aptitude, attitude and character and the driving forces behind future innovations, deepened client and customer collaboration, and executors of change across the industries in which we serve.”

Under the new brand, Xenon arc will continue to expand its current and build new tech-enabled solutions that serve the same goal – balancing technology automation with customer demand to seamlessly extending the producer’s brand and make the brand experience better for customers.

The new logo reflects what the company has become: more mature and future-focused, at the same time growing dynamically, reaching new milestones, entering new markets, and always moving forward. We go above and beyond, and have people – our team, clients, and partners – at the center of everything we do.

About Xenon arc

Xenon arc is a leading technology-enabled services provider of technical sales, support, technology, and distribution solutions to clients and their SMB customers across the food & beverage, industrial, and chemical industries. Xenon arc’s direct-to-market solutions provide end-customers with direct contact with a customized extension of client’s sales, marketing, technical capabilities. Founded in 2010, and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Xenon arc also serves South America and Europe through its teams in Brazil, Mexico, and the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.xenonarc.com or contact Sonia Awan, PR for Xenon arc at soniaawanpr@gmail.com.