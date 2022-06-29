Usherpa: Leading Originators Sticking with What Works
A study of top LOs from two publications shows amazing loyalty to Usherpa CRM.
The average tenure of the Usherpa users who made the two lists was 10 years. That kind of loyalty is a testament to the technology and marketing content we provide.”DENVER, CO, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nation’s top mortgage originators are professional loan officers who have embraced technology and keep using the same solutions for a decade or longer. This is especially true for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology, according to a new study based on data coming out of two different publications’ top LO lists. Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, looked at tools used by loan officers represented on top originator lists published in the two publications in the spring of 2022.
— Chris Harrington, President of Usherpa
“While we don’t have details about the entire tech stack employed by these leading LOs, we do know which ones are using the Usherpa Smart CRM and how long they’ve been using it,” said Usherpa President Chris Harrington. “If we remove the loan officers who started using our CRM in the last 12 months, the average tenure of the Usherpa users who made the two lists was 10 years. That kind of loyalty is a testament to the technology and marketing content we provide.”
The Usherpa Relationship Engagement Platform (REP) is the future of mortgage CRM. It combines the industry’s most intuitive CRM with a customizable marketing suite built to satisfy the diverse needs of mortgage teams at every professional level, from targeted, automated marketing content, to custom-configured corporate marketing portals. Dynamic data intelligence mines loan officers' databases serving up timely push notifications with high probability of closing. Coupled with Usherpa’s proprietary UsherpAlert™ System, loan officers have the power of their CRM with them wherever they are – with instant notifications ensuring they never miss an opportunity, loan milestone alert, or important Realtor update.
Other mortgage CRMs have notoriously low adoption rates, often failing to engage users because of confusing, clunky interfaces. Usherpa’s REP solves these problems. Powered by robust technology that automates workflows, users increase productivity regardless of their industry experience. The UsherpAlert™ framework employs exclusive data intelligence algorithms and machine learning to find timely opportunities critical to Loan Officers. By helping them focus on the right information, they are guaranteed to create a perpetual referral machine that performs no matter the market conditions.
UsherpAlert™ is the only system that facilitates maximum user adoption and engagement even when loan officers are working virtually with their team and Realtor partners. And with the UsherpAlert™ App, LOs can add contacts on the fly, text clients throughout the loan process and even remote teams never miss a step with real-time push notifications. Usherpa members have been proven to double their production because they convert 46% more prospects and increase repeat business by 57% year over year.
In addition, Usherpa has maintained an unmatched loyalty and longevity with a core group of both individual users and corporate clients who have been with us no less than a decade (and in some cases, over twenty years). Among new members, Usherpa maintains a retention rate over 90% at the 90-day mark. Usherpa’s marketing automation was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021 and 2022 Tech100 lists. Usherpa was the only company in 2021 to make both real estate and mortgage lending lists.
What started out as a better tool for marketing home loans in 1995 has evolved into the industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Now referred to as the Relationship Engagement Platform, Usherpa’s smart CRM software has helped thousands of loan officers stay connected with partners and clients over the past 25+ years. Find out more by visiting the company online.
About Usherpa
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
Rick Grant
USHERPA
+1 3037405710
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn