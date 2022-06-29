UK MoD & US Space Force Amongst Speaker Line-Up for Global MilSatCom

SAE Media Group Reports: Hear from key military space and satellite speakers on industry updates at the 24th Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global MilSatCom is one of the world’s leading events on military SATCOM and draws in 600+ truly global representatives from the military, government officials, industry experts, and research communities.

The three day conference takes place on 8th, 9th and 10th November 2022 at the QEII Conference Centre in London, UK. There is a new focus day on SATCOM On-the-Move, which takes place pre-conference on 7th November 2022 at St James' Court, Buckingham Gate London, UK.

Interested parties can attend the conference to benefit from exclusive updates, insights, and discussions with the pre-eminent names in the world of SATCOM. With an exclusive offer which expires on the 30th June, 2022, www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR2EIN

SAE Media Group are proud to release the focus day and the three day conference chairman’s for this event:

• Chairing on the Focus Day will be Major General (Ret’d) Bill Robins, Managing Director, BRL

• Chairing on Day 1 will be Dr Joanna Hart, Skills Factory Director, National Labs, STFC, Harwell Campus

• Chairing on Day 2 will be Mr Mike Nichols, Deputy Director, Commercial Satellite Communications Office

• Chairing on Day 3 will be Mr Nigel Chandler, Key Account Manager, Airbus Defence & Space

Host Nation Keynote Speakers include:

• Air Vice Marshal Paul Godfrey, Commander, UK Space Command

• Air Commodore Jason Young, SO1 Operational Networks, HQ Air Command

• Captain Phil Coope, Deputy Head – Space, Capability C4ISR, UK Strategic Command

• Barry Austin, Skynet 6 Program Manager, Defence Digital

• Jon Spencer, Chief Communications & Networks Scientist, DSTL

• David Dean, Space FBLOS Principle Advisor, DSTL

International Military and Government Speakers include:

• Anthony Smith, Director C3 Infrastructure, US DoD CIO

• Mike Dean, DOD SATCOM Chief, DOD CIO

• Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, Space Systems Command, United States Space Force

• Clare Grason, Chief COMSATCOM Office, United States Space Force

• Chief Warrant Officer 4 Shawn Petermann, Senior Technical Advisor / Deputy Branch Chief, J6 Development - Transport Branch Joint Special Operations Command, USSOCOM

The brochure is available to download at www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR2EIN



Sponsors & Exhibitors

Gold Sponsor: Airbus

Silver Sponsor: Eutelsat

Sponsors: Boeing, GovSat, Hughes, Inmarsat, Isotropic Systems, Kratos, L3Harris, Leonardo DRS, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumann, OneWeb, Ovzon, ST Engineering iDirect, Telesat, Thales, Thuraya, ViaSat, Virgin Orbit

Exhibitors: Avanti, AVL Technologies, BFBS, Comtech, Global Invacom Group, Kymeta, Marlink, MBS, Requtech, Teledyne

Sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries, contact Sadia Malick, Director of Space & Satellites on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or sadia.malick@saemediagroup.com

For media partnerships and to attend as press contact Richard Jones, Marketing Manager at Richard.jones@saemediagroup.com or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6088.



24th Annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition

Conference: 8-10 November 2022

Focus Day: 7 November 2022

London, UK

#GlobalMilSatCom

www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR2EIN

--END--

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.