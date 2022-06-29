Arab America Foundation Announces 30 Under 30 Awardees--Class of 2022
The Arab America Foundation Announces the Awardees of their 30 Under 30 Initiative with Thirty Outstanding Arab Americans from Across the U.S.
These awardees have worked hard to appreciate and promote their heritage. ”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the awardees of their 30 Under 30 initiative--Class of 2022. Thirty outstanding Arab Americans were announced from a diverse group. A panel of eight judges from throughout the country reviewed the applicants.
— Warren David, President of Arab America
The awardees are Rana M. Abdelkhaliq, Ahmad Alkaabi, Gamal Alsaadi, Nadia Alsamadi, Ahmed A. Aly, Azmi Alzandani, Hussein Antar, Leila Awadallah, Maria Banou, George Batah, Hanna Abdalla Battah, Toni Breidinger, Zachariah Elkordy, Yasmin Eltawil, Zaina Gennaoui, Siroor Hassan, Sara Hindi, Nezal Jamal, Eynas Jarrar, Ahmad Mansour, Miranda Mlilo, Dr. Anisa Musleh, D.O., Jad-Evangelo Nasser, Marcelle A. Obeid, Esq., Osama Abdel-Rahman, Andrea May Sahouri, Wael Sultan, Omar Thabet, Lydia Yousief, and Firas Zreik.
30 Under 30 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab American professionals in all fields including but not limited to education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and media representatives. These young professionals have great achievements both in the workplace and in their communities.
"An integral part of our mission is to empower Arab American rising leaders who are making an impact," said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America. "These awardees have worked hard to accomplish so much and at the same time appreciate and promote their heritage. We are proud of their high achievements."
All awardees are under the age of 30, excel in their industry, and are engaged in promoting their heritage and culture to empower their communities and make a difference. The competition is open annually to all professionals who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent.
The Arab America Foundation and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative's coordinators, Nabelah Kakish Ghareeb and Samar Sakakini, as well as the prestigious panel of judges.
The 30 Under 30 awardees for the class of 2022 will be honored during a spectacular national summit that will take place on the weekend of November 4-6, 2022.
About the Arab America Foundation:
The Arab America Foundation (AAF) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage in the U.S., educate Americans about the Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans, across the country.
Warren David
Arab America Foundation
+1 313-999-6000
