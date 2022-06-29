BlackGentry, The Largest Black-Owned Dating App, Rolls Out Feature To Help Users Find Black-Owned Restaurants & Events
BlackGentry, the largest Black-Owned dating app for Black singles is releasing new functionality that will display Black-Owned restaurants, lounges and events.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a Black-Owned startup that created the BlackGentry app, Zeeltech LLC has first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by black entrepreneurs. These challenges include attracting customers and funding effective marketing campaigns. Zeeltech speaks about how discouraging it can be for business owners who have spent a great deal of time developing their craft and are ready to serve the community but are not receiving support. The company is committed to helping these Black-Owned businesses receive the exposure and patronage they deserve.
This is why Zeeltech has decided to implement an innovative change to their BlackGentry Dating App. BlackGentry is Black dating app designed for ambitious and intentional singles. In an effort to boost sales for Black-Owned establishments, the app will highlight local restaurants, events, and lounges to its users. Users will be able to view images of the business, contact details, a website URL, and a synopsis of the business all in one convenient location.
This feature of the app serves as an additional incentive for users to plan dates at any of the venues displayed. Most app-based dates aim for a fun, low-stress environment where they can get to know each other at their own pace and choosing a location might be difficult. BlackGentry’s new feature helps by compiling a list of appropriate locations from which its users can select a restaurant, bar, or event to attend.
Since Black-owned businesses can contact the BlackGentry team to be listed and promoted on the app's directory for free, this feature proves to be yet another fantastic aspect of the app. It’s a personal mission of ZeelTech’s to transform BlackGentry into an advocate for Black culture in all its forms: Black love, Black excellence, and Black-Owned businesses.
