Introducing BlackGentry. The Black-Owned Dating App that is Redefining the Online Dating Experience for Black Singles.
Launched in May 2020, BlackGentry dating app, is a growing community of ambitious and intentional Black singles.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackGentry, one of the fastest growing dating apps made for Black singles, is now redefining the dating app experience. In an age where many dating apps have become hookup apps, BlackGentry has made it a mission to help spread Black love by building a community where ambitious and intentional Black singles can meet each other.
ZeelTech LLC, a Black-owned tech start up, launched BlackGentry in May 2020 and immediately set its focus on creating a platform for Black singles to form authentic connections. The company started in Atlanta, known as the "Black Mecca" for its high population of young Black professionals, is determined to provide hope to millions of Black professional singles who find it hard to meet other Black professionals in their area. BlackGentry’s website states: “Atlanta was the perfect city for us to launch the app because the city has millions of Black professionals and also has a large single population. Historically, many professional singles have complained about the difficulties of dating in Atlanta and how there is no focus on building relationships, marriages or even authentic connections. We had the perfect landscape right here in Atlanta for us to make an app that can truly solve a problem and make a real impact. Our mission is to solve that problem, not just in Atlanta but in every city.”
Even with the COVID pandemic keeping more singles indoors, BlackGentry has quickly grown and has gotten hundreds of thousands of downloads in just two years since its launch. Its focus on providing a platform where singles can form meaningful relationships has set it apart from competitors. Features such as manually verifying profiles to prevent the “catfishes”, scammers and fake profiles helps to keep the app cleaner and safer for its users. New users are required to submit a selfie photo and be approved before they are visible to other users. Once approved, users are required to complete 75% of their profiles before being able to communicate with others. Many singles frequently request apps to have verifications and competed profiles, and BlackGentry has decided to step up and focus on quality over quantity. Profiles that do not align with the company’s mission are deleted or banned.
How does BlackGentry attract quality singles? The app markets to Black singles who are professionals or entrepreneurs and who also desire authentic connections. By specifically targeting their ads to this audience, the company has been able to reach and speak to people who have experienced the problems it is solving. BlackGentry’s website states: “We believe what makes us different is our desire to create and maintain a classy and safe environment where Black love is celebrated. Many dating apps do not specifically market to Black professionals. They have limited understanding of the needs of the Black community and the difficulties they face. We have made it our mission to speak to these singles and connect with them.”
ZeelTech has also made it a mission to brand BlackGentry as a premium app designed for relationships. It has launched several marketing campaigns including “Spread Black Love”, “Stop Dating Bums” and “Finally, A Dating App with Standards”. These campaigns have connected well with many users who have longed for a classy Black dating app. BlackGentry’s continued growth has shown that it is an app that can achieve its goal to redefine the dating app experienced for Black singles. The app shows a representation of when Black excellence meets Black love and celebrates the power of Black connections.
For more about BlackGentry’s mission to connect professional Black singles visit blackgentryapp.com
