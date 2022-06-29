Road Closure Route 136 East Main Street

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 136 (East Main Street) located in West Newton Borough, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Water Street and 1st Street and will begin on Tuesday, July 5 at 7 a.m. and will open on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m.

The closures will be in place to allow CSX crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossings. A marked detour will be in place using Route 136, Route 31, Interstate 70, Route 51.

