Take a nature break in July at MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Connecting with nature can be an indoor or outdoor experience at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. The center is offering a variety of programs during July. Some are for all ages, while others are designed for youths or adults. Plus, the hiking trails and nature exhibits are always available.

Registration is required for some programs, while others are on a walk-in basis. COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

Come watch staff feed the indoor fish and critters. Burr Oak staff feeds the captive amphibians, turtles, and the aquarium fish from 2 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday. Snakes are fed from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday, July 13 and July 27.

A Let’s Go Creekin’ program from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, is for individuals and families. Naturalists will lead an exploration of the natural life in Burr Oak Creek. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/45R.

Learn about Wild Edibles in a program from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19. Learn how to make jellies and how to pickle some of summer's wild harvest. This program is for participants ages 18 and older. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/45z.

A story hour about nature is offered in the atrium from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 30. Rockin' and Readin' Nature Tales is for participants ages 2 and older. Listeners will hear tales of butterflies, birds, mammals, and other creatures. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required.

For more information about connecting with nature at MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.