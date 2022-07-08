Gateway Classic Cars Gears Up for Expansion into San Antonio / Austin Market
This new facility brings the company’s showroom tally to an impressive 19 in all with a total square footage of almost 880K of climate-controlled venues.”O'FALLON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Classic Cars is proud to announce the opening of our newest location in the state of Texas. The newest showroom is NOW open to the public. It is located at 679 Holcan Drive, Suite 105, New Braunfels, TX. This 42k sq. ft. is less than an hour from both the San Antonio International Airport and downtown Austin, TX – sandwiched right in the middle of “Alamo City” and “Bat City.”
Gateway Classic Cars, a global marketing company of classic and exotic vehicles, continues to strengthen its position as the largest classic and exotic car sales network in the world. We have specialized in selling classic and exotic vehicles for private sellers, collectors, and estates since 1999. We help find a new home for babies of classic enthusiasts, their pride and joy treasure of a vehicle. Being the reputable choice, we are most eager to assist fellow classic car enthusiasts around the world with the opportunity to get behind the wheel of their dreams. Proof is surpassing over $100 million in sales for 2021. The company projects aggressive growth throughout 2022 and 2023 with six additional showrooms projected, all in various stages of their planning phases.
Gateway Classic Cars celebrates 23rd year in business, having sold over $620 million worth of collector and exotic vehicles. Our world class consignment program is designed to provide a simple, safe program to bring top dollar for any collector’s classic or exotic car with Zero Consignment Fees.
This new facility brings the company’s showroom tally to an impressive 19 in all with a total square footage of almost 880K of climate-controlled venues perfect for car enthusiasts to gather or simply visit and relive memories of yesteryear. This additional showroom increases our nationwide network of thousands of classic and exotic vehicles for sale.
San Antonio, TX, nicknamed the "Alamo City," is the seventh-largest city in the United States and a Mecca for history buffs. These visitors can easily spend days at its popular historical tourist destinations from its Native American occupation, discovery by Spanish explorers, old missions, the Battle of the Alamo, and the Old West. Or visitors can enjoy family-oriented destinations like The Riverwalk, Sea World, and The San Antonio Botanical Garden. The city is also home to barbeque, the San Antonio Spurs, and a bustling business district.
Austin is home to a vibrant creative community and is also a mecca for visual artists, dancers, actors, crafters, and makers. Its South by Southwest® (SXSW®) conference celebrates the convergence of tech, film, and music industries and is held annually in March. Austin is also a favorite moviemaking location. As a result, it is home to many artists associated with music and film. However, the city is best known for its live music scene. Formerly a center of country and blues music, Austin now celebrates a variety of genres including rock, folk, jazz, and Latino music. One can find over a hundred music venues centered primarily around the Warehouse District and Sixth Street, locally known as “Dirty Sixth.”
Austin is renowned as “Bat City” for its Congress Avenue Bridge is the largest urban bat colony in the world where roughly 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats roost. Sightseers are attracted to the bridge at dusk to see hundreds of thousands of bats take to the sky to feed. On summer nights, visitors can perch on the bridge or the nearby riverbanks to witness the spectacle. There are even boat tours that provide a unique perspective.
Gateway Classic Cars’ newest location in San Antonio / Austin Market is modeled after our existing eighteen showrooms in St. Louis, MO (HQ); Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, KS; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Scottsdale, AZ; and Tampa, FL markets with others to soon follow.
The showroom will be open to the public from 9 AM to 5 PM six days a week (Mon-Sat) and will also host our Caffeine & Chrome event on the last Saturday of each month from 9AM to noon.
For updates on all new arrivals, please visit www.gatewayclassiccars.com and “Join Us” to sign up for our email list. Or add/follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.
