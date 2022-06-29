Work starts on final Midland Highway upgrade project

29 June 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

Catherine King, Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister, and Brian Mitchell, Federal Member for Lyons

Work has started on the final section of Tasmania’s Midland Highway 10 Year Action Plan.

The Australian Government has committed $37.8 million to the $53.9 million jointly funded final section of the Midland Highway Upgrade, with the Tasmanian Government contributing the remaining $16.1 million.

The final section starts just north of Campbell Town and extends 20.8 kilometres to Epping Forest.

Works will include road widening, junction improvements, extending sealed shoulders, new overtaking lanes and installing a flexible safety barrier to reduce head-on collisions.

Construction company Fulton Hogan has started preliminary work on the project under a $42 million contract.

Work also started earlier this year on two Midland Highway Upgrade projects, near Oatlands and Ross.

The Oatlands section extends from Jericho to south of York Plains and the Ross works are taking place between Mona Vale Road and Campbell Town.

The package of works for both of the Oatlands and Ross projects include road widening, extending sealed shoulders and providing additional overtaking lanes.

Quotes attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King:

“The Australian and Tasmanian governments are jointly funding the $565 million Midland Highway 10 Year Action Plan to deliver a minimum 3-star rating for the highway and save lives.

“When complete, it will provide a safer, more efficient road for all road users.”

Quotes attributable to Tasmanian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson:

“The Campbell Town North project is one of three projects totalling 51.8 kilometres now under construction that will complete the 10-year program of upgrades.

“This puts the safety upgrade of Tasmania’s main north-south transport route on track for completion in the summer of 2024–25.”

Quotes attributable to Federal Member for Lyons, Brian Mitchell:

"I'm pleased to see the partnership of the Federal and Tasmanian Governments delivering these upgrades that will improve the safety and efficiency of roads in regional Tasmania"

"I travel the Midlands Highway several times a week, so I understand the importance of these works in ensuring all motorists using the Highway make it home safely"

More Media Releases from Michael Ferguson

More Media Releases from the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport