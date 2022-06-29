Dark Mofo shines light on Hobart businesses

29 June 2022

Madeleine Ogilvie, Minister for Small Business



The Tasmanian Liberal Government congratulates DarkLab on what was yet another spectacular program of Dark Mofo events.

Our Government and Dark Mofo share the vision for Tasmania to be a world-leading destination of choice for both national and international visitors.

The theme for this year’s event – resurrection - was fitting with tens of thousands of people each night venturing out into the streets to brave the cold in search of unique and wonderous Dark Mofo experiences - a dramatic change from the past couple of years during Covid.

Overall, organisers estimate more than 300,000 attendances at 45 ticketed performances, with several free events and exhibitions. About 72,000 tickets were sold, generating close to $3.5 million in ticket sale revenue.

The Government has been a supporter of Dark Mofo since its inception in 2013, and we are proud to have supported it again in 2022, providing $3 million to help deliver this year’s event.

This level of commitment acknowledges the event has grown to be one of the State’s most popular annual offerings and cements Dark Mofo as one of Tasmania’s premier cultural festivals.

Dark Mofo, along with other events such as the upcoming Festival of Voices and AFL football matches at Blundstone Arena, transform Hobart’s winter period, in what is historically a very quiet time of the year, bringing thousands of interstate visitors to the State.

65 per cent of tickets sold were to interstate visitors, provided a warmly-welcomed boost to local businesses, generating economic benefits for the State more broadly.

Thank you Dark Mofo, your event truly is a winter beacon for Tasmania and a must see ‘off-season’ winter Tasmanian experience.

