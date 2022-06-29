Agenda released for the Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference 2022

Air and Missile Defence Technology 2022

SAE Media Group reports: The brochure and agenda have been released for the Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference in London, UK, this November.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference is set to return on the 16th and 17th November 2022, in London, UK.

The agenda features exceptional international representation where the top-level UK and international military, industry, and R&D speakers will come together and discuss all areas regarding the development and improvement of the technology behind AMD programmes.

The £200 early bird offer expires at 11.59pm (BST) on 30th June 2022. Register at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/pr2.

The confirmed expert speakers include:

• Colonel Graham Taylor CBE, 7th UK Air Defence Group, British Army

• Simon Reynolds, Chief Scientist, UK Missile Defence Centre

• Colonel Bruce Bredlow, Commander, ADA Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

• Peter Woodmansee, Chief, Integrated Air & Missile Defense, HQ US European Command

• Donald Kelley, Program Manager Ground Based Air Defense, USMC

• Thomas Doss, Assistant Program Executive Officer, International, Missiles and Space

• Dr Brendan S. Mulvaney, Director, China Aerospace Studies Institute

• Brigadier General Dynski Kazimierz, Air and Missile Defence Division Chief - Deputy Inspector, General Command of the Polish Armed Forces

• Colonel Roger Ahfelt, Head of Swedish Air Defence Combat School, Swedish Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Andrius Konovalovas, Commander, Lithuanian Air Force

• Colonel Fernando Prada, 71st ADA Regiment, Spanish Army

• Nicolas Giacometti, Policy Adviser, NATO

• Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, Contract, Programme Manager, Ministry of National Defence

• Senior Representative from MARSS

• Senior Representative from Weibel Scientific

• Ian Spillane, Chief Engineer, Missiles and Fire Control, Lockheed Martin UK

The complimentary brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up can be downloaded at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/pr2.

Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference

16th-17th November 2022k

Hilton London Kensington Hotel, London, UK

Lead Sponsor: MARSS | Sponsored by: Weibel Scientific

Delegate Registration Information:

Contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or +44 (0)20 7827 6054.

Become a Sponsor or Exhibitor:

Showcase your solutions to leading decision-makers in the industry by contacting Justin Predescu at jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or +44 (0) 20 7827 6130.

