STATdx and contextflow announce partnership to provide radiologists with improved tools to tackle differential diagnoses
Allows radiologists to earn Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits when exploring STATdx content from within contextflow SEARCH Lung CT
The combination of STATdx integrated into contextflow means that the radiologist has access to the best qualitative and quantitative information at their fingertips to report on complex cases.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elsevier is delighted to announce a new product integration combining Elsevier’s STATdx platform with the power of AI from contextflow SEARCH Lung CT.
The integration supports radiologists when evaluating complex cases, saving time, increasing confidence and fostering ongoing learning for radiologists by allowing an automatic accumulation of CME credits.
Elsevier’s STATdx platform enables users to gain expert diagnostic support, increasing speed, accuracy and conﬁdence when reporting on a wide range of imaging. The contextflow SEARCH Lung CT system provides objective, qualitative and quantitative information for interstitial lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer cases directly within the picture archiving and communications system (PACS). The integration of the two provides radiologists with the opportunity to expand their diagnostic support.
Dr. Elmar Kotter, contextflow advisor and Consultant in Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology, University of Freiburg - Medical Center outlined the benefits of the integration for radiologists, "Reporting differential diagnoses is a key task for radiologists. The combination of STATdx trusted content integrated into contextflow SEARCH Lung CT means that the radiologist has access to the best qualitative and quantitative information at their fingertips to report on complex cases. We have trialled this solution in our clinic, and we are very much looking forward to having this integration in place to support our daily clinical work."
Tim Morris, VP, GTM, EMEALAAP at Elsevier continued, “We are delighted to announce this new integration with contextflow, which provides radiologists with crucial support in their diagnoses. The combination of day-to-day clinical functionality whilst also fostering ongoing learning is an incredibly powerful tool for radiologists.”
Marcel Wassink, Chief Commercial Officer at contextflow commented, “We are excited with this integration. Providing relevant differential diagnosis literature from STATdx directly to radiologists using contextflow will help them report chest CT cases faster and with more ease, whilst also accumulating CME credits.”
About contextflow
contextflow is a spin-off of the Medical University of Vienna (MUW) and European research project KHRESMOI, supported by the Technical University of Vienna (TU). Founded by a team of AI and engineering experts in July 2016, the company has received numerous awards; most recently, contextflow was named a Born Global Champion 2021 by the Austrian Chamber of Commerce. SEARCH Lung CT is CE Marked and available for clinical use within Europe under the new MDR. Visit contextflow.com for more information.
About Elsevier
Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Scival, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitised journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray’s Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com
