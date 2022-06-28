Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for May 2022

MACAU, June 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 121 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in May 2022, an increase of 7 year-on-year; number of available guest rooms rose by 4.6% to 39,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in May dropped by 27.9 percentage points year-on-year to 34.2%; the rate for 5-star hotels was 31.3%, which was lower than the sector’s average.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in May slid by 39.9% year-on-year to 457,000; Mainland guests (338,000) declined by 48.8% while local guests (87,000) surged by 28.1%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests stayed at 1.6 nights.

From January to May 2022, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments decreased by 14.1 percentage points year-on-year to 37.3%. The number of guests went down by 24.4% year-on-year to 2,200,000, whereas their average length of stay extended by 0.1 night to 1.8 nights.

In May, visitors joining local tours totalled 2,900, representing a decline of 65.0% year-on-year; number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies tumbled by 88.0% to 3,300. From January to May 2022, number of local tour visitors decreased by 24.3% year-on-year to 16,000, while that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies plunged by 78.7% to 16,000.