IAS releases video tutorial to instruct the elderly to take rapid COVID-19 antigen tests

MACAU, June 28 - To better complement the SAR Government’s anti-epidemic measures and to instruct the elderly to conduct rapid self-antigen testing, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) has released a short, step-by-step video tutorial featuring live demonstration. The video can be accessed by visiting https://youtu.be/DHJHpeur__w or scanning the QR code below. IAS hopes that social service organisations and different sectors of the community will help disseminate the video widely and calls on the public to help the elderly at home or around them to learn the steps of taking the rapid antigen tests and report results.
 
Earlier, IAS has already released a video on how to report rapid antigen test results. The video can be accessed by visiting https://youtu.be/wuCVNiW5ZyM or scanning the QR code below.

