CE to attend Hong Kong SAR’s 25th anniversary celebrations

MACAU, June 29 - (Macao – 29 June 2022) The Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Ho Iat Seng, is to visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), from 29 June to 1 July, for the events to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland and the inauguration of the HKSAR’s sixth-term government.

Mr Ho has been invited there by the Chief Executive of the HKSAR, Mrs Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor. Macao’s Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong, will accompany Mr Ho on the visit.

In order to take part in the celebratory events of great significance to Hong Kong, the MSAR Government delegation will observe closely the anti-epidemic requirements of the HKSAR Government. A week prior to departing Macao, members of the MSAR Government delegation began self-monitoring of their health and have been conducting a rapid antigen test and a nucleic acid test once a day. When in Hong Kong, the delegation will be under a closed-loop management system, following strictly anti-epidemic rules, including those on testing. On the basis of strict compliance to anti-epidemic measures, upon returning to Macao, the delegation members will each be required by the Health Bureau to undergo a nucleic acid test on the first, second, fourth, and seventh days counting from the time of re-entry to Macao. During that period, delegation members are not allowed to attend activities that would require the removal of a protective face mask.

While Mr Ho is away, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.