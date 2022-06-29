Transport and communications statistics for May 2022

MACAU, June 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 246,949 as at end-May 2022, up by 1.0% year-on-year; light automobiles (113,078) and heavy motorcycles (106,233) increased by 1.1% and 2.6% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in May declined by 20.4% year-on-year to 728 (128 of them were electric vehicles), with that of light automobiles falling by 31.2% to 293 (42 of them were electric). In the first five months of 2022, new registration of motor vehicles dropped by 15.2% year-on-year to 4,572. Number of traffic accidents in May decreased by 10.4% year-on-year to 992, with 1 person killed and 342 persons injured. From January to May 2022, there were 4,901 traffic accidents, which resulted in 5 deaths and 1,705 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in May inched down by 0.6% year-on-year to 393,188 trips, of which light automobile trips (361,067) went down by 1.7%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in May swelled by 124.1% year-on-year to 5,094 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (4,959 tonnes) took up 97.4% of the total. In the first five months of 2022, cross-border vehicular traffic (1,645,885 trips) decreased by 9.9% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (19,309 tonnes) surged by 79.0%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo grew by 24.1% year-on-year to 13,439 tonnes in May, with cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (10,165 tonnes) and the Ká-Hó Harbour (3,273 tonnes) rising by 13.4% and 75.3% respectively. From January to May 2022, gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 14.1% year-on-year to 65,949 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 561 trips in May, a decline of 66.9% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo expanded by 38.8% year-on-year to 4,474 tonnes in May, of which inward cargo (468 tonnes) and outward cargo (3,995 tonnes) increased by 31.8% and 40.3% respectively. From January to May 2022, number of arriving and departing commercial flights went down by 15.7% year-on-year to 4,963 trips, while the gross weight of air cargo (22,942 tonnes) grew by 45.2%.

As at the end of May 2022, there were 96,562 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.2% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 1.2% year-on-year to 1,230,786; prepaid SIM card subscribers (326,049) fell by 19.8% whereas postpaid subscribers (904,737) rose by 7.8%. Internet subscribers totalled 686,386 as at end-May, an increase of 6.6% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in May edged up by 0.5% year-on-year to 143 million hours, and the total duration in the first five months of 2022 went up by 3.5% to 700 million hours.