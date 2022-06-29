Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,218 in the last 365 days.

Transport and communications statistics for May 2022

MACAU, June 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 246,949 as at end-May 2022, up by 1.0% year-on-year; light automobiles (113,078) and heavy motorcycles (106,233) increased by 1.1% and 2.6% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in May declined by 20.4% year-on-year to 728 (128 of them were electric vehicles), with that of light automobiles falling by 31.2% to 293 (42 of them were electric). In the first five months of 2022, new registration of motor vehicles dropped by 15.2% year-on-year to 4,572. Number of traffic accidents in May decreased by 10.4% year-on-year to 992, with 1 person killed and 342 persons injured. From January to May 2022, there were 4,901 traffic accidents, which resulted in 5 deaths and 1,705 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in May inched down by 0.6% year-on-year to 393,188 trips, of which light automobile trips (361,067) went down by 1.7%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in May swelled by 124.1% year-on-year to 5,094 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (4,959 tonnes) took up 97.4% of the total. In the first five months of 2022, cross-border vehicular traffic (1,645,885 trips) decreased by 9.9% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (19,309 tonnes) surged by 79.0%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo grew by 24.1% year-on-year to 13,439 tonnes in May, with cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (10,165 tonnes) and the Ká-Hó Harbour (3,273 tonnes) rising by 13.4% and 75.3% respectively. From January to May 2022, gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 14.1% year-on-year to 65,949 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 561 trips in May, a decline of 66.9% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo expanded by 38.8% year-on-year to 4,474 tonnes in May, of which inward cargo (468 tonnes) and outward cargo (3,995 tonnes) increased by 31.8% and 40.3% respectively. From January to May 2022, number of arriving and departing commercial flights went down by 15.7% year-on-year to 4,963 trips, while the gross weight of air cargo (22,942 tonnes) grew by 45.2%.

As at the end of May 2022, there were 96,562 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.2% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 1.2% year-on-year to 1,230,786; prepaid SIM card subscribers (326,049) fell by 19.8% whereas postpaid subscribers (904,737) rose by 7.8%. Internet subscribers totalled 686,386 as at end-May, an increase of 6.6% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in May edged up by 0.5% year-on-year to 143 million hours, and the total duration in the first five months of 2022 went up by 3.5% to 700 million hours.

You just read:

Transport and communications statistics for May 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.