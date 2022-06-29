Five positive mixed samples detected in Citywide NAT; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, June 29 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that, with regard to the present mass testing drive which began at 9:00am today (27 June), as of 10:00pm, a total of 5 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples have been tested positive. The 5 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station Date Time Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 27 June around 09:20 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium - 1/F 27 June around 09:40 Macao Forum 27 June around 10:50, 10:55 Macao Science and Technology University Hospital Stadium 27 June around 12:15

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, they can conduct a rapid antigen self-test within two days following their sampling and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.