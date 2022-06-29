Minds Matter NYC and Finasana are partnering to bring financial education to low-income students
Minds Matter NYC and Finasana are partnering to offer financial education and wellbeing resources to support college students from low-income families.
Students who never received proper financial education often end up as financially vulnerable adults.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1991, Minds Matter (www.mindsmatternyc.org) connects driven and determined students from low-income families with the people, preparation, and possibilities to succeed in college, create their future, and change the world. Through a highly selective and rigorous 3-year academic mentoring program, Minds Matter students accomplish the extraordinary: 100% of Minds Matter program graduates are accepted into a four-year college and more than 70% of them attend the nation’s selective colleges.
— Gabi Slemer, Founder, Finasana
Finasana is a financial literacy and wellbeing platform that educates, engages, and empowers. Through workshops, articles, and video-based masterclasses, we enable our members to take control of their money and build financial confidence. Finasana is on a mission to close the financial advice gap and reduce money stress to improve overall wellbeing. Finasana champions simplicity and accessibility to make financial literacy attainable for everyone
Through Finasana, Minds Matter students will have access to the short, curated video and audio library, hands-on activities, and quizzes that empower them to learn about money. Finasana also delivers workshops on important themes such as how to build financial resiliency, how to manage your budget, how to deal with debt after college, and how to get started investing.
Gabi Slemer, CEO & founder of Finasana says: “Students who never received proper financial education often end up as financially vulnerable adults. They don't know how to invest, they can't save enough money to buy a home, and often have very poor credit scores, which can have far reaching impacts.”
If you don’t know how to manage your finances, you can easily and unknowingly fall into various financial traps, from credit cards to personal loans and beyond, which can have severe consequences for your future and career development.
One of Finasana’s main objectives is to inform and motivate people to take control of their own financial future. Finasana does this via partnerships with associations like Minds Matters NYC and with universities such as Kings College, University of Liverpool, and several others. We are always keen to expand our reach and bring impactful and accessible financial education to more people.
When given the opportunity, people are actually quite eager to engage in improving their financial literacy. One of our users shared, “When I think about investing, I used to think that it was not accessible for people like me. But Finasana makes things more accessible, it makes the investment stuff easier and calmer”.
Gabi Slemer
Finasana
+1 954-260-7592
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other