Free Online Introduction to Investing Webinar by Ex-Wall Street Investor

The underlying concepts that we used on Wall Street are the same that individual investors need to think about, particularly how to manage risk and how to build a diversified portfolio.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investing has grown in popularity significantly in the past few years, particularly with the rise of DIY investors – a name given to individuals (commonly referred to as retail investors) who are managing their own investment portfolios.
According to Bank of America, investors have put more money into stocks in the last 5 months than the previous 12 years combined.
The increased interest in investing has been fueled by rising stock market values, cryptocurrency, NFTs, meme-stocks, and finfluencers, particularly for younger investors.
According to research by the FCA, a younger, more diverse group is engaging with higher risk investments, spurred by the accessibility of investment apps and financial advice on social media.
Young investors have high levels of confidence in their decision-making and knowledge. Yet, FCA’s research demonstrated little awareness of or belief in risk. More than 40 percent claimed that “losing some money” was not a risk of investing.
Excessive risk taking is a concern when it comes to investing, but so is not investing at all, which can significantly impact individuals’ ability to retire and their financial preparedness.
In order to raise awareness about the benefits of investing, why it’s integral to a long-term financial plan, and how to responsibly manage your investment risk, Finasana is offering free monthly introduction to investing webinars.
Basic financial literacy tools frequently aren’t taught about in schools or the workplace, echoed by one attendees’ comment post-workshop, “I learnt more tonight than I have in the past 5 years as a working adult.” Another participant commented, “Excellent session. Basic but well explained. Best I have seen in a while.”
The virtual workshop covers questions like why is investing important, what is the stock market and how does it work, how much money should you invest and for how long, how risky is investing and can you lose all your money, and how do you actually get started?
Additionally, attendees who join live can participate in a live Q&A.
The purpose of the webinar is to use simple yet impactful language to clear up common misconceptions about investing in the stock market and prepare potential investors.
The workshops are led by Finasana’s founder, Gabi Slemer. Gabi worked as an institutional investor on Wall Street and as an M&A advisor before launching Finasana and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
“The underlying concepts that we used on Wall Street are the same that individual investors need to think about,” comments Gabi, “particularly how to manage risk and how to build a diversified portfolio.”
To sign up for the next session on Wednesday June 1st, register here.
About Finasana:
Finasana is a financial education and wellness platform. Through a comprehensive library of masterclasses on personal finance topics and one-on-one guidance, Finasana works with consumers, universities, and corporations to create a world of confident investors and reduce money stress. Finasana champions simplicity and accessibility to make financial literacy attainable for everyone. The app is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
