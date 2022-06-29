MarketResearchReports.com: Global ICP-MS System Market to Reach USD 495.53 million by 2028
Top five largest ICP-MS System manufacturer hold a 74.73% market share in 2021LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) is a powerful chemical analysis method that can be used to identify both trace amounts and major concentrations of nearly all elements within a sample (biological fluids). The process is based on the ionization of a sample by an extremely hot plasma, usually made from argon gas.
One of the largest volumes uses for ICP-MS is in the medical and forensic field, specifically, toxicology. A physician may order a metal assay for a number of reasons, such as suspicion of heavy metal poisoning, metabolic concerns, and even hepatological issues.
The Global ICP-MS System market size was valued at USD 359.92 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 495.53 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The global main manufacturers of ICP-MS System include Agilent, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Analytik, Jena (Endress+Hauser), GBC Scientific Equipment (EWAI), Nu Instruments (AMETEK), Expec Technology (FPI), Shimadzu, Skyray Instrument, Advion (Bohui Innovation Biotechnology), NCS Testing Technology and Macylab Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global five largest players have a share of approximately 74.73% in terms of revenue.
Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/mrrpb5/global-icp-ms-system-market-report-history-and-forecast-2017-2028
Browse more Scientific Equipment Industry Reports
For Tailor-made research services please visit: Custom Market Research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn