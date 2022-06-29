Submit Release
MarketResearchReports.com: Global ICP-MS System Market to Reach USD 495.53 million by 2028

Market Research Reports Inc.

Top five largest ICP-MS System manufacturer hold a 74.73% market share in 2021

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) is a powerful chemical analysis method that can be used to identify both trace amounts and major concentrations of nearly all elements within a sample (biological fluids). The process is based on the ionization of a sample by an extremely hot plasma, usually made from argon gas.

One of the largest volumes uses for ICP-MS is in the medical and forensic field, specifically, toxicology. A physician may order a metal assay for a number of reasons, such as suspicion of heavy metal poisoning, metabolic concerns, and even hepatological issues.

The Global ICP-MS System market size was valued at USD 359.92 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 495.53 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global main manufacturers of ICP-MS System include Agilent, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Analytik, Jena (Endress+Hauser), GBC Scientific Equipment (EWAI), Nu Instruments (AMETEK), Expec Technology (FPI), Shimadzu, Skyray Instrument, Advion (Bohui Innovation Biotechnology), NCS Testing Technology and Macylab Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global five largest players have a share of approximately 74.73% in terms of revenue.

