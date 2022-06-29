Wireless Healthcare Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Wireless Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wireless Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wireless healthcare market share is expected to grow to $313.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.87%. According to the wireless healthcare market report, the rising demand for remote access to healthcare via mobile phones is a major driver for the market.

The wireless healthcare market consists of sales of wireless healthcare products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that integrate wireless technology into the traditional medicine, such as diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of illness, as well as other tools that can help individuals improve their personal health and wellbeing. Wireless healthcare ensures the accuracy of real time documentation, reduces costs for consumers, provides access to real-time patient records, and enables real time monitoring of patients' conditions even from a remote location.

Global Wireless Healthcare Market Trends

Wearable healthcare devices are one of the recent wireless healthcare industry trends. Wearables are small electronic devices that are placed on the body, and can help measure temperature, blood pressure, blood oxygen, breathing rate, sound, GPS location, elevation, physical movement, changes in direction, and the electrical activity of the heart, muscles, brain, and skin. The intelligent wearable sensors promote the transformation of healthcare from a traditional hospital-centered model to a personal portable device-centered model. There is an urgent need of real-time, multi-functional, and personalized monitoring of various biochemical target substances and signals based on the intelligent wearable sensors for health monitoring, especially wound healing. Companies such as Proteus, Neurotech, and Philips Healthcare have launched wearable healthcare devices into the market.

Global Wireless Healthcare Market Segments

The global wireless healthcare market is segmented:

By Technology: Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN), Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX), Wi-Fi, Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN)

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Application: Patient Specific, Provider Specific

By End-User: Providers, Payers, Patients/Individuals

By Geography: The global wireless healthcare market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Wireless Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wireless healthcare global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global wireless healthcare market, wireless healthcare global market share, wireless healthcare global market segments and geographies, wireless healthcare market players, wireless healthcare market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The wireless healthcare market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wireless Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AT &T Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Omron Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Verizon Communications Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Vocera Communications Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Healthcare Solutions Inc., Aerohive Networks Inc, GE Healthcare, Polar Electro, Nihon Kohden, and Siemens A.G.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

