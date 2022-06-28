Senate Bill 1152 Printer's Number 1834

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - technology platform as soon as possible, but no later than 72

hours after the overdose incident, to the extent that the

information is known.

(b) Reporting by individual EMS PROVIDER who administers

emergency services.--An individual EMS PROVIDER who administers

emergency services who goes to an overdose incident, or who

transports an individual experiencing a confirmed or suspected

overdose to a medical facility, must report information about

the overdose incident to an information technology platform as

soon as possible, but no later than 72 hours after the overdose

incident, to the extent that the information is known. If an

individual is experiencing a confirmed or suspected overdose and

was not transported to a medical facility by an individual

required to report under this subsection, medical personnel at

the receiving medical facility shall report information about

the overdose under this section.

(c) Information reported.--At a minimum, the following

information about an overdose incident must be reported by the

individuals LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER OR EMS PROVIDER identified

in this section using an information technology platform:

(1) The date and time of the overdose incident.

(2) The location of the overdose incident.

(3) Whether an overdose reversal drug was administered

and, if so, the number of doses and the type of delivery.

(4) Whether the confirmed or suspected overdose was

fatal or nonfatal.

(d) Other reporting requirements.--An individual's or

entity's report of information about an overdose incident under

this act does not preempt or replace any other reporting

requirement applicable to that individual or entity.

