Senate Bill 1152 Printer's Number 1834
PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - technology platform as soon as possible, but no later than 72
hours after the overdose incident, to the extent that the
information is known.
(b) Reporting by individual EMS PROVIDER who administers
emergency services.--An individual EMS PROVIDER who administers
emergency services who goes to an overdose incident, or who
transports an individual experiencing a confirmed or suspected
overdose to a medical facility, must report information about
the overdose incident to an information technology platform as
soon as possible, but no later than 72 hours after the overdose
incident, to the extent that the information is known. If an
individual is experiencing a confirmed or suspected overdose and
was not transported to a medical facility by an individual
required to report under this subsection, medical personnel at
the receiving medical facility shall report information about
the overdose under this section.
(c) Information reported.--At a minimum, the following
information about an overdose incident must be reported by the
individuals LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER OR EMS PROVIDER identified
in this section using an information technology platform:
(1) The date and time of the overdose incident.
(2) The location of the overdose incident.
(3) Whether an overdose reversal drug was administered
and, if so, the number of doses and the type of delivery.
(4) Whether the confirmed or suspected overdose was
fatal or nonfatal.
(d) Other reporting requirements.--An individual's or
entity's report of information about an overdose incident under
this act does not preempt or replace any other reporting
requirement applicable to that individual or entity.
20220SB1152PN1834 - 5 -
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30