Berlin Barracks / DUI #2 - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003710

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/29/2022 at 0028 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main St, Barre City

VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Refusal

ACCUSED: Barry Weigel

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Barry Weigel. While speaking with Weigel indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Weigel being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Weigel was transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks without incident where he was processed for DUI. Weigel was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 07/14/2022 at 0830 hours and subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/2022 at 0800 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Berlin, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861