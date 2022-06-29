Berlin Barracks / DUI #2 - Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003710
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/29/2022 at 0028 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main St, Barre City
VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Refusal
ACCUSED: Barry Weigel
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Barry Weigel. While speaking with Weigel indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Weigel being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Weigel was transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks without incident where he was processed for DUI. Weigel was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 07/14/2022 at 0830 hours and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/2022 at 0800 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Berlin, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861