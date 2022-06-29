Berlin Barracks/ Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A303702
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/28/22 16:45 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tabor Ln, Duxbury
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Brett Hill
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Domestic Disturbance at Tabor Ln in the town of Duxbury. Subsequent investigation lead to the arrest of Brett Hill for Domestic Assault. Brett was issued a citation and held at North West Correctional Facility until sober. Brett was issued conditions of release and flash cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/29/2022 at 12:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/2022 at 12:30 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Berlin
578 Paine Turn Pike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648