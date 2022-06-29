Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A303702

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea                            

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/28/22 16:45 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tabor Ln, Duxbury

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Brett Hill                   

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police responded to a report of a Domestic Disturbance at Tabor Ln in the town of Duxbury. Subsequent investigation lead to the arrest of Brett Hill for Domestic Assault. Brett was issued a citation and held at North West Correctional Facility until sober. Brett was issued conditions of release and flash cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/29/2022 at 12:30 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/2022 at 12:30 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA     

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

 

