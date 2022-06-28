New school site in place for Pemberton francophone students

CANADA, June 28 - Francophone students and families in Pemberton are one step closer to having a permanent home for the École La Vallée community.

“In a country with two official languages, it’s essential that francophone students have the same access to robust educational programs as their anglophone peers,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “We are pleased to be one step closer to providing a permanent home for francophone students and families in Pemberton, investing in their education and futures for generations to come.”

The Province has provided the Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique (CSF) with $3.2 million to purchase property for a future, permanent home to École La Vallée in Pemberton. This future school-site investment is part of government’s work to ensure francophone students have certainty and equity in their education.

École La Vallée offers classes from kindergarten to Grade 8. The CSF operates École La Vallée from five portables at Signal Hill Elementary and two classrooms at the Pemberton and District Community Centre. With a school site secured, the Province will work with the CSF to find the best long-term solution to meet the needs of the francophone population in the community.

“I am glad to witness the results of all the efforts put forward by the families involved, the CSF administration and the Ministry of Education and Child Care, as well as the Municipality of Pemberton, toward the acquisition of a school site for a French school in the region,” said Patrick Gatien, board chair, CSF. “We are continuing our work of collaboration with the Province of British Columbia in order to receive the final approval for financing a permanent French-language school in Pemberton.”

Since September 2017, the Province has provided the CSF with more than $56.84 million for site purchases in Burnaby, Kamloops, Penticton, Victoria and Pemberton. The ministry will continue acquiring school sites, and building or upgrading schools for francophone students throughout the Province.

Budget 2022 includes $3.1 billion over three years for school capital investments, which includes new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools to support growing communities.