Minister’s statement on Saanich police shootings

CANADA, June 29 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement after six members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) were wounded responding to an incident in Saanich:

“Earlier today, multiple police officers from the Saanich and Victoria Police Departments responded to an incident in Saanich. Six officers were wounded, with some sustaining serious injuries.

"My thoughts are with the officers, their families, friends and colleagues, and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“Every day, police officers put their lives on the line to protect our communities. Today is a powerful reminder of the crucial role police officers play in keeping our neighbourhoods secure. My government and I deeply appreciate their courage, professionalism and commitment.

“Our thoughts are also with the Saanich and Victoria Police Departments as they grapple with today’s tragic events.

“I want to thank the Saanich and Victoria Police Departments, along with the neighbouring policing agencies in the Greater Victoria region, including the RCMP, Oak Bay Police and Central Saanich Police Departments, for their assistance and support. As always, first responders and volunteers also stepped up quickly to help, and we truly appreciate their dedication.

“This remains an ongoing police incident and an active investigation.”