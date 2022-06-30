Kickass and Party for Good Launches to Make a Positive Impact in The USA
Want to be remebered forever? Create a meaningful experience uniquely designed by you to kickass and party for good #kickassforgood #partyforgood #makepositiveimpact www.KickassforGood.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good launches 'Kickass & Party for Good;' a sweet community solution for families and professionals who love to make a positive impact.
How to Kickass & Party for Good
1. Simply refer a talented co-worker, friend, or family member who is looking to land a new tech job to Recruiting for Good.
2. Once they land a sweet job and complete 90 days of employment….Recruiting for Good will reward $1000 to sponsor a kickass event, experience, or party to make a positive impact in your community.
How We Kickass for Good?
Anywhere in The USA…
–Sponsor a Kids’ Community Party (A Sweet Day in the USA); have kids do drawings to earn the sweetest treats (donuts or ice cream). Recruiting for Good will help organize the party on your behalf.
–Sponsor 4 Sweet + Game Tickets (Baseball, Basketball, Football, Hockey, or Soccer); take your family, friends or Kids in the Community (Tickets provided by 1st Choice Tickets in business for 25 years).
–Sponsor Travel for a Kids’ School Trip or Sport Team (Flights and Hotel).
Ready to Kickass for Good
Refer your talented family and friends, help them land sweet jobs, and party for good!
Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com Today to Get Started (Let Us Help You Kickass for Good)!
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Want to be remembered forever...create a meaningful experience to kickass and party for good!"
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
The Recruiting Co+Op's mission is to provide a sweet community solution. Members introduce companies hiring professional staff to earn 5% of proceeds earned by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good. #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood #rewardingmembers www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other