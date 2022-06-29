Kasm Workspaces named in the Capterra Shortlist Report

Capterra Listing Capterra Shortlist

MCLEAN, VA, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies announced today that it has been named a top software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software. Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders that offer the most popular solutions. The Shortlist report is available at: https://www.capterra.com/remote-desktop-software/#shortlist

Kasm Workspaces earned placement in this elite report based on the overall rating from software user reviews and search volume within the software category on Capterra. Workspaces currently has a 4.9 out of 5 stars rating across 21 independently sourced reviews. The product listing is available at:

https://www.capterra.com/p/231437/Kasm/

“Our Kasm Team is excited to accept the Capterra Shortlist Award.” Said Kasm Technologies CEO Justin Travis. “We believe that the high scores and positive feedback within our reviews speak to the satisfaction of our customers with the Workspaces platform.”

For more information on our software reviews see: https://www.kasmweb.com/

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping and cutting-edge technology provides us a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private and secure communications.