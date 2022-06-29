Submit Release
The Recruiting Co-Op Launches Our Moms Sweet Club to Earn Double Rewards

Moms Join The Recruiting Co+Op and Participate together to earn double rewards #earndoublerewards #sweetmomclub #therecruitingcoop www.SweetMomClub.com

Love to make a positive impact and earn residual income? Join the Recruiting Co-Op to benefit the community and your life #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood #rewardingmembers www.RecruitingCo-Op.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Join The Club #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good launches a sweet community solution; The Recruiting Co+Op to make a positive impact with families and professionals.

We love serving sweet moms who love to help moms and improve the quality of their life!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good launches 'The Recruiting Co+Op;' a sweet community solution for families and professionals who love to make a positive impact.

How to Join Sweet Moms Club

Two or more moms work together to introduce 2 companies hiring professional staff; and every time Recruiting for Good helps the introduced companies find a new employee and earns a fee, your Sweet Moms Club earns 10% of proceeds earned.

1st hire made with company; Sweet Moms Club earns $2500 to Do Good (Fund Kids School/Team Travel), or Enjoy Good Food for You (Groceries Gift Card), or See The World for Good (Travel Gift Card).

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We love serving sweet moms who love to help moms and improve the quality of their life."

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

The Recruiting Co+Op's mission is to provide a sweet community solution. Members introduce companies hiring professional staff to earn 5% of proceeds earned by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good. #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood #rewardingmembers www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com

