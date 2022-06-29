The Recruiting Co-Op Launches Our Moms Sweet Club to Earn Double Rewards
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good launches a sweet community solution; The Recruiting Co+Op to make a positive impact with families and professionals.
How to Join Sweet Moms Club
Two or more moms work together to introduce 2 companies hiring professional staff; and every time Recruiting for Good helps the introduced companies find a new employee and earns a fee, your Sweet Moms Club earns 10% of proceeds earned.
1st hire made with company; Sweet Moms Club earns $2500 to Do Good (Fund Kids School/Team Travel), or Enjoy Good Food for You (Groceries Gift Card), or See The World for Good (Travel Gift Card).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We love serving sweet moms who love to help moms and improve the quality of their life."
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
The Recruiting Co+Op's mission is to provide a sweet community solution. Members introduce companies hiring professional staff to earn 5% of proceeds earned by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good. #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood #rewardingmembers www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com
