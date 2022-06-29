GigaOm recognizes Avaamo as a “Leader” in its 2022 radar for Intelligent Virtual Assistants
Avaamo recognized as a Leader and an Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Intelligent Virtual AssistantsLOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, a global leader in providing enterprise conversational AI platforms, has been recognized as a Leader and an Outperformer in 2022 “GigaOm Radar for Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA)”.
The report takes a comprehensive view of the IVA category , as businesses are accelerating their adoption of Conversational AI technologies for customer and employee self service. GigaOm assessed vendors across the key product features and criteria—such as scalability, performance, and TCO, recognizing Avaamo as the leader with outstanding focus and execution across all evaluation metrics. This forward-looking analysis plots the relative value and progression of vendor solutions along multiple axes based on strategy and execution.
"The market for chatbots and IVAs continues to grow and improve, but the top end of the market — the sector satisfying the needs of large enterprises — must present sophisticated solutions offering human-like experience and high scalability. Avaamo has leapt into a leadership position in our IVA assessment, scoring exceptionally well across the key criteria and evaluation metrics categories, with outstanding features designed for integrating with large enterprise systems. Out-of-the-box integration connectors makes the solution a good choice for large organizations with complex back-end requirements. The AI-based automated IVA builder is another core strength, which reduces time to value."
Strengths of Avaamo include:
• Low Code / No Code Deployment : Avaamo offers pre-built workflows, intents and entities for Human Resources, IT, Customer Service and Healthcare to speed up deployment and time to value.
• Advanced multilingual capabilities: Avaamo uses a new paradigm in language understanding (transformer-based language models), with a single multilingual model for multiple native languages and supports 114 languages and dialects.
• Out-of-box integrations: Avaamo understands that in order to execute enterprise self service connecting to back-end Systems of Record (SoR) is a must. The platform supports over 150 integration connectors out-of-the-box to speed up deployment.
• Human-like experience: Avaamo helps customers customize the experience using AI voice with sentiment, rhythm, cadence and tone. This helps enhance and complement the self service experience to be more human.
“We are honored being named a Leader and an Outperformer by the GigaOm in their 2022 Radar for Intelligent Virtual Assistants . This validates our continuing focus to be the platform of choice for large enterprises”, said Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo. “Our Low code approach with accelerated time to deployment offers enduring value and cost savings to our customers who deploy Conversational AI to automate customer and employee self service journeys.”
Read the full report here.
