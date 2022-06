House Bill 2115 Printer's Number 2454

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in administrative organization, further providing for departmental administrative boards, commissions and offices and for advisory boards and commissions; in organization of departmental administrative boards and commissions and of advisory boards and commissions, repealing provisions relating to State Art Commission and further providing for advisory boards and commissions; and, in powers and duties of the Department of Public Welfare and its departmental administrative and advisory boards and commissions, repealing provisions relating to powers and duties of the State Board of Public Welfare and further providing for the powers and duties of advisory committees.