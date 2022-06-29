Eagle Point Solutions Selected as 2022 National Preferred Partner by David Weekley Homes
Eagle Point Solutions was recently honored for excellence as a trade partner by nationally-recognized home building company David Weekley Homes.
Eagle Point Solutions has demonstrated world-class quality and service this year. They have gone above and beyond to provide us with the solutions needed to surpass the expectations of our homebuyers.”HOUSTON, TX , USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B home flooring provider Eagle Point Solutions was recently honored for excellence as a trade partner by nationally-recognized home building company David Weekley Homes. This year, Eagle Point Solutions earned the coveted title of National Preferred Partner after scoring exceptionally high on David Weekley Homes’ National Preferred Partner Survey.
"Eagle Point Solutions has demonstrated world-class quality and service this year. They have gone above and beyond to provide us with the solutions needed to surpass the expectations of our homebuyers. It is our honor to name Eagle Point Solutions as a National Preferred Partner,” said John Schiegg, VP of Supply Chain Services for David Weekley Homes.
The National Preferred Partner Survey measures excellence in B2B commerce based on criteria such as customer service, quality, and innovation. Only 17% of the 138 companies evaluated this year scored high enough to achieve this rare honor.
“Eagle Point Solutions earned the praise of David Weekley Homes team members by following through on our mission to become the ideal partner to builders in the residential new construction market. By prioritizing customer service, product quality, affordable prices, and reasonable lead times, we have built a reputation as a skilled and dependable business partner,” said Michael Weekley, CEO of Eagle Point Solutions
