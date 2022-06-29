SCCG Management Announces Partnership with J2M to Provide Games, Esports and Metaverse Consulting

SCCG and J2M Announcement Thumbnail SCCG Management Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management announced a partnership with US-based consulting firm, J2M, to provide world class consulting services in the areas of games, esports and metaverse to the casino gaming industry and its B2B suppliers.

Video games open up endless possibilities and opportunities for brands that want to creatively and authentically enter this space. From future metaverses to professional esports to casual mobile gaming, there are so many different audiences available to target. J2M’s founders have spent their entire careers fluently engaging with this audience - an audience they’re also part of as gamers themselves.

John Gaudiosi, a Partner at J2M, said of the event, “We’ve known Steve Crystal and SCCG for years and have wanted to find a way to work together. This partnership combines our expertise in video games, esports and the Metaverse with SCCG’s leadership in sports betting, gambling and games of chance just as these very different worlds are seeking new business opportunities.”

Said Crystal, “The partners at J2M are deeply integrated within the global video game industry, having covered it for over 25 years in international print, online and television outlets for millions of business and consumer readers and viewers. Their work has been distributed and viewed across top tier publishers, such as, The Washington Post, Reuters, Fortune, The Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment Weekly, Playboy, Wired, IGN, USA Today, Tribune, The History Channel and Starz. This kind of highly credible, practical and strategic industry knowledge makes J2M essential consultant partners, having proven their value with clients such as Tencent, Alienware, AMD, Skybound, Skydance Interactive, Xbox and Meta.”

ABOUT J2M

J2M combines over 55 years of knowledge and experience from the video game, esports and metaverse universe into one consulting company, thanks to the careers of co-founders John Gaudiosi and John Benyamine. J2M helps Hollywood studios, brands and companies interested in targeting Millennial and Gen Z audiences where they digitally live today - and that’s primarily through some variation of gaming (esports, metaverse, mobile, console and PC).

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in sports betting and data, developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.

https://sccgmanagement.com

