YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY NAMED #1 REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE IN THE WEST
We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the nation”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), has received another impressive accolade by being named Kev’s Best’s number one real estate brokerage in the west. The site listed YHSGR as the top choice for buyers and sellers based on the firm’s “propensity for helping others.” Two other real estate brokerages rounded out the top three.
— Lori Hintz, Managing Broker of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Within the Kev’s Best award article, YHSGR was praised for the brokerage’s specialization in discovering and selling properties outside of the MLS. The article also applauds YHSGR for the company’s commitment to training new and veteran agents, and empowering them to set their own $4 million GCI teams. YHSGR’s team of high-performing agents live by the firm’s mission to positively impact the lives of people through second mile service, innovative systems and charitable giving.
“We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the nation,” said Lori Hintz, managing Broker of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “If you’re looking to buy or sell a home, YHSGR will be there for you every step of the way. When you hire YHSGR, you can count on knowledgeable agents with performance guarantees who are ready to handle every challenge thrown their way. We appreciate Kev’s Best for recognizing the hard work our team does for our clients each and every day.”
“We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies nationwide. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company!
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their agents know when you put others first, you will never be second!” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty COO Chelsea Villarreal added “It Is Our Mission, To Positively Impact The Lives of People, Through Second Mile Service, Innovative Systems, and Charitable Giving.”
Founded in 2011, Kev’s Best is an independent blog owned and operated by Kevin Osborne. The goal of the website is to provide business rankings within various categories in cities throughout the United States. To read the full article, visit https://kevsbest.com/top-real-estate-brokerages-in-the-west-usa/.
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, go to www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com or to learn more about our real estate agents career opportunities, go to www.TopAgentsFreedom.com.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other