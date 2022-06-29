ADOT: No full highway construction closures over July 4 weekend

PHOENIX – There’s good news for drivers who plan to head out on road trips across the Grand Canyon State over the Fourth of July weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation says no full weekend construction or maintenance closures are scheduled along state highways during the extended holiday weekend.

While ADOT and its contractors will hold off on any full highway closures from Friday morning, July 1, until Tuesday morning, July 5, drivers should still allow extra travel time and be prepared for lane restrictions in some existing work zones.

Southbound Interstate 17 is narrowed to one lane in several areas for an ongoing pavement improvement project along the 30-mile-stretch south of I-40 in Flagstaff . Heavy delays are anticipated during peak travel times this weekend including Monday afternoon and evening (July 4).

. including Monday afternoon and evening (July 4). Drivers who are planning road trips over the Independence Day weekend should prepare ahead of time for hot and potentially stormy weather in areas , stay alert and bring along essential items in case of an unscheduled stop in traffic .

, stay alert . Those with travel plans also should be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to disabled vehicles, crashes or other incidents such as wildfires.

Motorists also should pack extra drinking water and other items including blankets, a first aid kit, flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cell phone and charger, snacks, baby diapers if necessary and a small tool kit.

Examples of other existing work zones :

SR 89A in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona. Traffic is alternating one direction at a time in the “Switchbacks” area due to an ongoing highway improvement project. Drivers can expect delays in the area. Please observe all traffic control devices and temporary signals for this work zone.

Northbound US 93 at the Kabba Wash Bridge (south of I-40). Highway narrowed to one lane for bridge project. Be prepared for slower traffic.

Special Event: SR 260 in Heber closed from approximately 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (July 2) for community’s Independence Day parade. Traffic will detour on local streets.

Since travel delays over the weekend are possible, don’t forget other important items such as prescription medicines. A hat, sunglasses and umbrella - to help with rain or shade - also are good items to remember as the annual summer travel season gets underway.

Be prepared for changing weather conditions, including blowing dust. ADOT’s holiday weekend safe driving recommendations include:

Never drive while impaired. Buckle up and obey speed limits.

Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary.

Check your vehicle, including tire pressure.

Get some rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious safety risk.

Avoid distractions. Don’t text while driving.

Don’t park in areas with grasses and brush. Hot vehicle components could start a fire.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.